12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- DZS DZSI stock rose 33.3% to $1.8 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.6 million.
- Nvni Group NVNI shares rose 30.28% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $52.9 million.
- Veritone VERI shares increased by 26.77% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $159.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Synchronoss Technologies SNCR stock rose 25.25% to $8.61. The company's market cap stands at $88.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kyndryl Hldgs KD shares moved upwards by 22.86% to $25.52. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alpha & Omega AOSL stock rose 19.47% to $26.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $752.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
Losers
- DoubleVerify Hldgs DV stock fell 39.4% to $18.54 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Rapid7 RPD stock decreased by 17.49% to $37.79. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Crexendo CXDO stock fell 13.55% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $105.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Upland Software UPLD shares decreased by 10.42% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $83.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Corsair Gaming CRSR stock decreased by 9.23% to $10.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- WiSA Technologies WISA shares decreased by 8.72% to $3.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
