12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Alpine 4 Holdings ALPP stock rose 33.8% to $0.95 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- Rapid7 RPD shares rose 8.51% to $55.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion.
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares rose 8.38% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $20.7 million.
- Bit Digital BTBT stock increased by 6.45% to $2.31. The company's market cap stands at $246.9 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- OMNIQ OMQS shares moved upwards by 5.85% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- MMTEC MTC stock increased by 5.66% to $2.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $408.2 million.
Losers
- Peraso PRSO stock decreased by 20.9% to $1.36 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Comtech Telecom CMTL shares declined by 7.61% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares fell 6.01% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Wetouch Technology WETH shares declined by 5.63% to $4.53. The company's market cap stands at $53.8 million.
- Abits Group ABTS shares decreased by 4.88% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.2 million.
- Sequans Communications SQNS shares decreased by 4.28% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.9 million.
