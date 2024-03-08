12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Loading... Loading...

Gainers

Orion Group Hldgs ORN shares increased by 5.3% to $8.92 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $290.3 million.

shares increased by 5.3% to $8.92 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $290.3 million. SOS SOS stock increased by 4.84% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.

stock increased by 4.84% to $2.38. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million. American Rebel Holdings AREB stock rose 4.79% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.

stock rose 4.79% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock increased by 4.08% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.

stock increased by 4.08% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. Sunrise New Energy EPOW shares increased by 4.03% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million.

shares increased by 4.03% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 million. AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares increased by 3.84% to $0.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.8 million.

Losers

Pioneer Power Solutions PPSI stock declined by 7.5% to $5.09 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million.

stock declined by 7.5% to $5.09 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $50.5 million. VirTra VTSI shares declined by 5.69% to $8.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.9 million.

shares declined by 5.69% to $8.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $93.9 million. Swvl Hldgs SWVL stock fell 5.35% to $5.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.

stock fell 5.35% to $5.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million. TPI Composites TPIC stock fell 4.98% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $153.5 million.

stock fell 4.98% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $153.5 million. CBAK Energy Tech CBAT stock decreased by 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million.

stock decreased by 3.78% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $91.2 million. Spire Global SPIR shares declined by 3.55% to $12.23. The company's market cap stands at $270.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.