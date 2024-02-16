Insurance Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Marpai MRAI stock moved upwards by 13.0% to $1.39 during Friday's regular session. Marpai's stock is trading at a volume of 65.3K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million.

Mercury General MCY shares increased by 6.49% to $49.18. Trading volume for Mercury General's stock is 194.2K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

American Coastal ACIC stock rose 2.99% to $13.12. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 187.2K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $556.6 million.

FG Finl Gr FGF stock increased by 2.25% to $1.34. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 3.1K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.

Employers Holdings EIG stock rose 2.23% to $44.29. Trading volume for Employers Holdings's stock is 130.6K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

Palomar Hldgs PLMR shares increased by 1.98% to $75.11. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 171.6K, which is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Losers

CNA Financial CNA shares fell 5.33% to $44.67 during Friday's regular session. The current volume of 151.6K shares is 0% of CNA Financial's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 billion.

GoHealth GOCO stock declined by 5.16% to $13.35. GoHealth's stock is trading at a volume of 5.1K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $125.0 million.

Waterdrop WDH stock fell 3.67% to $1.05. Trading volume for Waterdrop's stock is 90.5K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $419.8 million.

Oxbridge Re Holdings OXBR stock declined by 2.86% to $1.02. Oxbridge Re Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 41.9K shares as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Maiden Hldgs MHLD shares declined by 2.81% to $1.7. Trading volume for Maiden Hldgs's stock is 35.9K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $176.6 million.

Fanhua FANH stock decreased by 2.78% to $5.25. Trading volume for Fanhua's stock is 3.3K as of 12:40 EST. This is 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $310.3 million.

