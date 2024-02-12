Insurance Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Loading... Loading...

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session.

Gainers

Hippo Holdings HIPO stock rose 11.54% to $10.92 during Monday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 97.0K shares, making up 0% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $233.8 million.

Losers

FG Finl Gr FGF stock declined by 8.92% to $1.23 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 36.2K shares is 0% of FG Finl Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 12:40 EST). The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.