What to Expect from Marchex's Earnings

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Marchex will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01.

Marchex bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.03 in the last quarter, leading to a 11.03% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Marchex's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.02 -0.02 0.00 EPS Actual 0.02 -0.04 -0.03 -0.01 Price Change % -11.00 3.00 7.00 -4.00

Marchex Share Price Analysis

Shares of Marchex were trading at $1.64 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 1.8%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.