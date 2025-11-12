A Look at Luminar Technologies's Upcoming Earnings Report

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Luminar Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.20.

Investors in Luminar Technologies are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

The company's EPS missed by $0.16 in the last quarter, leading to a 15.61% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Luminar Technologies's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -1.33 -1.63 -2.17 -2.55 EPS Actual -1.49 -1.50 -1.42 -2.40 Price Change % -16.00 -17.00 33.00 11.00

Market Performance of Luminar Technologies's Stock

Shares of Luminar Technologies were trading at $1.19 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 92.43%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Luminar Technologies visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.