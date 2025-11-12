Examining the Future: Omeros's Earnings Outlook

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-13. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Omeros to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.52.

Investors in Omeros are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.12 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.04% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Omeros's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate -0.55 -0.60 -0.71 -0.70 EPS Actual -0.43 -0.58 -0.63 -0.64 Price Change % 7.00 -19.00 -4.00 66.00

Tracking Omeros's Stock Performance

Shares of Omeros were trading at $6.89 as of November 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.92%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Omeros visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.