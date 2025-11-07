A Glimpse of Radiant Logistics's Earnings Potential

Radiant Logistics (AMEX:RLGT) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-10. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Radiant Logistics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Radiant Logistics bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 10.61% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Radiant Logistics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.07 0.04 0.10 0.14 EPS Actual 0.11 0.14 0.22 0.16 Price Change % -11.00 6.00 2.00 -4.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Radiant Logistics were trading at $6.07 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.99%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Radiant Logistics

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Radiant Logistics.

Analysts have given Radiant Logistics a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $8.0, indicating a potential 31.8% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Radiant Logistics, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Radiant Logistics are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Radiant Logistics Buy 7.06% $34.90M 2.21%

Key Takeaway:

Radiant Logistics ranks in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, indicating lower performance in these areas compared to its peers. However, it is at the top for Return on Equity, showing a stronger performance in generating profit relative to shareholder equity.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics Inc operates as a third-party logistics company, providing multi-modal transportation and logistics services to customers based in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services and freight brokerage services including truckload services, less-than-truckload (LTL) services, and intermodal services. It has two geographic operating segments: the United States and Canada. Maximum revenue is generated in the United States.

Radiant Logistics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Radiant Logistics displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 7.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Radiant Logistics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.22% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Radiant Logistics's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.21%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Radiant Logistics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.17%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Radiant Logistics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.37.

