What to Expect from OPAL Fuels's Earnings

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that OPAL Fuels will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20.

The announcement from OPAL Fuels is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS missed by $0.20 in the last quarter, leading to a 2.21% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at OPAL Fuels's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.20 0.31 0.15 EPS Actual 0.03 -0.01 -0.05 0.09 Price Change % -2.00 -9.00 -13.00 0.00

Tracking OPAL Fuels's Stock Performance

Shares of OPAL Fuels were trading at $2.26 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 43.64%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.