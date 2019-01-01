ñol

OPAL Fuels
(NASDAQ:OPAL)
$6.02
-0.53[-8.09%]
At close: Oct 12
$8.99
2.9700[49.34%]
After Hours: 8:00AM EDT
Day Range6 - 6.4852 Wk Range5.94 - 12.35Open / Close6.48 / 6.02Float / Outstanding- / 25.2M
Vol / Avg.40.9K / 47.2KMkt Cap151.5MP/E2.7350d Avg. Price9.43
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.13

OPAL Fuels Stock (NASDAQ:OPAL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

OPAL Fuels reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Aug 10

EPS

$0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

$166.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of OPAL Fuels using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert

OPAL Fuels Questions & Answers

Q
When is OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) reporting earnings?
A

OPAL Fuels (OPAL) is scheduled to report earnings on November 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 10, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.08, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were OPAL Fuels’s (NASDAQ:OPAL) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

