What's Next: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's Earnings Preview

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57.

The announcement from Ligand Pharmaceuticals is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.66, leading to a 2.56% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Ligand Pharmaceuticals's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.94 1.21 1.19 1.35 EPS Actual 1.60 1.33 1.27 1.84 Price Change % 3.00 2.00 6.00 -7.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals were trading at $189.45 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.6%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

The consensus rating for Ligand Pharmaceuticals is Outperform, derived from 5 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $201.2 implies a potential 6.2% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ligand Pharmaceuticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and Ligand Pharmaceuticals are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ligand Pharmaceuticals Outperform 14.68% $44.72M 0.60%

Key Takeaway:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ranks at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Ligand Pharmaceuticals is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and acquiring technologies that aid in creating medicine. The company has partnerships and license agreements with various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Ligand's business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation, and partnerships. The company's revenue consists of three primary elements: royalties from commercialized products, license and milestone payments, and sale of its trademarked Captisol material.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ligand Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.68% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.18%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ligand Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.6%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ligand Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.52%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ligand Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

