Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 4
EPS
$0.760
Quarterly Revenue
$45.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$45.7M
Earnings History
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
When is Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) reporting earnings?
Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 4, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)?
The Actual EPS was $0.67, which beat the estimate of $0.46.
What were Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:LGND) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $28M, which beat the estimate of $24.1M.
