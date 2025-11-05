Earnings Preview For Victory Capital Holdings

Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-11-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58.

The announcement from Victory Capital Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 5.01% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Victory Capital Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.45 1.39 1.37 1.30 EPS Actual 1.57 1.36 1.45 1.35 Price Change % 5.00 -2.00 8.00 4.00

Market Performance of Victory Capital Holdings's Stock

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings were trading at $61.52 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 2.84%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Victory Capital Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Victory Capital Holdings.

The consensus rating for Victory Capital Holdings is Neutral, based on 5 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $74.0, there's a potential 20.29% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Federated Hermes, StepStone Group and Cohen & Steers, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Federated Hermes, with an average 1-year price target of $54.0, suggesting a potential 12.22% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for StepStone Group, with an average 1-year price target of $76.71, suggesting a potential 24.69% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Cohen & Steers, with an average 1-year price target of $74.0, suggesting a potential 20.29% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Federated Hermes, StepStone Group and Cohen & Steers, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Victory Capital Holdings Neutral 59.92% $247.77M 2.55% Federated Hermes Neutral 14.93% $324.88M 8.64% StepStone Group Outperform 95.43% $172.60M -23.06% Cohen & Steers Outperform 5.92% $73.30M 7.73%

Key Takeaway:

Victory Capital Holdings ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit. The company is at the top for return on equity. Overall, Victory Capital Holdings shows mixed performance compared to its peers in the analysis.

All You Need to Know About Victory Capital Holdings

Victory Capital Holdings Inc is an independent investment management firm. The company operates its business through franchises and solutions platform. It provides centralized distribution, marketing, and operations infrastructure to the company's franchises and solutions platform. The company operates through one business segment that is Investment management services and products to institutional, intermediary, retirement platforms, and individual investors. The franchises and solutions platform manages a variety of investment strategies for its customers. It derives majority of its revenues from asset-based fees from investment management products and services to individuals and institutions.

Victory Capital Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Victory Capital Holdings displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 59.92%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Victory Capital Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.12%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Victory Capital Holdings's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Victory Capital Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

