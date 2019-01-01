Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$1.230
Quarterly Revenue
$230M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$230M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Victory Capital Holdings using advanced sorting and filters.
Victory Capital Holdings Questions & Answers
When is Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) reporting earnings?
Victory Capital Holdings (VCTR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.39, which beat the estimate of $0.34.
What were Victory Capital Holdings’s (NASDAQ:VCTR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $105.6M, which missed the estimate of $106.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.