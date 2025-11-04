Viemed Healthcare's Earnings: A Preview

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Viemed Healthcare to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

The market awaits Viemed Healthcare's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Here's a look at Viemed Healthcare's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.06 0.1 0.07 EPS Actual 0.08 0.06 0.1 0.10 Price Change % 8.00 -12.00 5.0 -2.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Viemed Healthcare were trading at $6.57 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 28.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Viemed Healthcare visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.