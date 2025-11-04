Universal Earnings Preview

Universal (NYSE:UVV) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Universal to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94.

Universal bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Here's a look at Universal's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q2 2025 Q3 2025 EPS Estimate EPS Actual 0.38 0.8 1.45 2.27 Price Change % -5.00 10.0 5.00 1.00

Performance of Universal Shares

Shares of Universal were trading at $50.76 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 4.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

