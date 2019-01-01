ñol

Universal
(NYSE:UVV)
62.76
-0.93[-1.46%]
At close: Jun 3
62.76
00
After Hours: 4:01PM EDT
Day High/Low62.27 - 63.86
52 Week High/Low46.24 - 64.13
Open / Close63.7 / 62.76
Float / Outstanding17.6M / 24.6M
Vol / Avg.105.6K / 129K
Mkt Cap1.5B
P/E18.09
50d Avg. Price59.45
Div / Yield3.16/5.04%
Payout Ratio89.63
EPS1.04
Total Float17.6M

Universal (NYSE:UVV), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Universal reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 25

EPS

$1.030

Quarterly Revenue

$647M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$647M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Universal using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Universal Questions & Answers

Q
When is Universal (NYSE:UVV) reporting earnings?
A

Universal (UVV) is scheduled to report earnings on August 3, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 25, 2022 for FY.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Universal (NYSE:UVV)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.14, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Universal’s (NYSE:UVV) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $284.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

