What to Expect from Kimball Electronics's Earnings

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Kimball Electronics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26.

Investors in Kimball Electronics are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Earnings Track Record

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.15, leading to a 17.84% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Kimball Electronics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.19 0.22 0.27 EPS Actual 0.34 0.27 0.29 0.22 Price Change % 18.00 25.00 1.00 6.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Kimball Electronics were trading at $29.09 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.8%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Kimball Electronics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Kimball Electronics.

With 1 analyst ratings, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $28.0, indicating a potential 3.75% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Methode Electronics, RF Industries and Neonode, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Methode Electronics, with an average 1-year price target of $8.5, suggesting a potential 70.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for RF Industries, with an average 1-year price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential 68.2% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Neonode, with an average 1-year price target of $6.0, suggesting a potential 79.37% downside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Methode Electronics, RF Industries and Neonode, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kimball Electronics Buy -11.55% $30.48M 1.18% Methode Electronics Neutral -6.96% $43.50M -1.49% RF Industries Buy 17.55% $6.72M 1.14% Neonode Neutral -25.22% $593K -13.72%

Key Takeaway:

Kimball Electronics ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics Inc is a contract electronic manufacturing services company. The company is engaged in producing durable electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services utilize common production and support capabilities. It is also engaged in producing safety-critical electronic assemblies for its automotive customers. Geographically, it has business units located in the United States, China, Mexico, Poland, Romania, and Thailand. The company derives maximum revenue from Mexico.

Breaking Down Kimball Electronics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Kimball Electronics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.55%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kimball Electronics's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 1.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimball Electronics's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.18%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimball Electronics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.61%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Kimball Electronics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.26, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Kimball Electronics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.