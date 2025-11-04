What to Expect from Steven Madden's Earnings

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-11-05. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Steven Madden will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44.

Steven Madden bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.03, leading to a 0.59% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Steven Madden's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.46 0.53 0.89 EPS Actual 0.20 0.60 0.55 0.91 Price Change % 1.00 2.00 -5.00 -2.00

Performance of Steven Madden Shares

Shares of Steven Madden were trading at $32.8 as of November 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.34%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Steven Madden

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Steven Madden.

With 4 analyst ratings, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $41.0, indicating a potential 25.0% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Wolverine World Wide, Crocs and Rocky Brands, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Wolverine World Wide, with an average 1-year price target of $31.14, suggesting a potential 5.06% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Crocs, with an average 1-year price target of $89.36, suggesting a potential 172.44% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Rocky Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $40.0, suggesting a potential 21.95% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Wolverine World Wide, Crocs and Rocky Brands, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Steven Madden Buy 6.77% $226.03M -4.62% Wolverine World Wide Buy 11.52% $224M 7.91% Crocs Neutral -6.20% $583.01M 10.47% Rocky Brands Outperform 15.99% $43.28M 2.97%

Key Takeaway:

Steven Madden ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also has the lowest Gross Profit. However, it has the highest Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Steven Madden

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its stores and websites. The company's revenue comes from its operating segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories or Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

A Deep Dive into Steven Madden's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Steven Madden's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.77%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Steven Madden's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.06%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Steven Madden's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.62%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steven Madden's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -2.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Steven Madden's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Steven Madden visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.