Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:59 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Steven Madden beat estimated earnings by 80.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $198.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Steven Madden's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.72 0.76 0.30 0.17 EPS Actual 0.87 0.82 0.48 0.33 Revenue Estimate 526.05M 522.08M 371.69M 335.28M Revenue Actual 578.48M 528.74M 397.89M 361.02M

