Steven Madden
(NASDAQ:SHOO)
38.62
1.05[2.79%]
Last update: 3:26PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low37.58 - 38.98
52 Week High/Low32.62 - 51.56
Open / Close37.58 / -
Float / Outstanding54.8M / 79.9M
Vol / Avg.395.1K / 760.1K
Mkt Cap3.1B
P/E12.44
50d Avg. Price39.25
Div / Yield0.84/2.24%
Payout Ratio21.85
EPS0.96
Total Float54.8M

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Steven Madden reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.920

Quarterly Revenue

$559.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$559.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:59 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Steven Madden beat estimated earnings by 80.39%, reporting an EPS of $0.92 versus an estimate of $0.51.

Revenue was up $198.71 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.15 which was followed by a 1.23% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Steven Madden's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.72 0.76 0.30 0.17
EPS Actual 0.87 0.82 0.48 0.33
Revenue Estimate 526.05M 522.08M 371.69M 335.28M
Revenue Actual 578.48M 528.74M 397.89M 361.02M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Steven Madden Questions & Answers

Q
When is Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) reporting earnings?
A

Steven Madden (SHOO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Q
What were Steven Madden’s (NASDAQ:SHOO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $374.1M, which beat the estimate of $355.3M.

