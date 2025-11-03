Earnings Preview For Wingstop

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-11-04. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Wingstop will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92.

The announcement from Wingstop is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 2.47% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wingstop's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 0.87 0.87 0.95 EPS Actual 1.00 0.99 0.92 0.88 Price Change % 2.00 -2.00 -7.00 -1.00

Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop were trading at $216.63 as of October 31. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 29.89%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

