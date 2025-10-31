What to Expect from Tennant's Earnings

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2025-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Tennant will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.50.

Anticipation surrounds Tennant's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.47% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tennant's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 1.63 1.30 1.37 1.43 EPS Actual 1.49 1.12 1.52 1.39 Price Change % -3.00 -4.00 -2.00 -5.00

Performance of Tennant Shares

Shares of Tennant were trading at $80.09 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 3.97%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Tennant

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Tennant.

With 1 analyst ratings, Tennant has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $102.0, indicating a potential 27.36% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Albany International, Kennametal and Hillman Solns, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Albany International, with an average 1-year price target of $63.0, suggesting a potential 21.34% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for Kennametal, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, suggesting a potential 73.78% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Hillman Solns, with an average 1-year price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential 84.6% downside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Albany International, Kennametal and Hillman Solns, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Tennant Buy -3.75% $134.10M 3.17% Albany International Neutral -6.20% $97.51M 1.03% Kennametal Underperform -4.94% $145.66M 1.71% Hillman Solns Buy 6.16% $194.47M 1.33%

Key Takeaway:

Tennant ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Tennant is at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Tennant: A Closer Look

Tennant Co is a manufacturer of floor cleaning equipment, wood flooring, and wood products. It operates in four geographic business units including North America; Latin America; Europe, Middle East, Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company offers products and solutions consisting of mechanized cleaning equipment, detergent-free, and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair service, specialty surface coatings, and business solutions such as financing, rental and leasing programs, and machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

Financial Insights: Tennant

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Tennant's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.75% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.34%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tennant's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.17%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Tennant's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.67%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Tennant's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

