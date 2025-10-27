A Preview Of Range Resources's Earnings

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-10-28. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Range Resources to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53.

Range Resources bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.2% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Range Resources's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.91 0.60 0.38 EPS Actual 0.66 0.96 0.68 0.48 Price Change % 0.00 2.00 3.00 4.00

Performance of Range Resources Shares

Shares of Range Resources were trading at $37.62 as of October 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 20.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Range Resources

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Range Resources.

The consensus rating for Range Resources is Neutral, derived from 11 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $41.09 implies a potential 9.22% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of APA, Permian Resources and Ovintiv, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for APA, with an average 1-year price target of $22.53, suggesting a potential 40.11% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Permian Resources, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 49.49% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Ovintiv, with an average 1-year price target of $47.6, suggesting a potential 26.53% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for APA, Permian Resources and Ovintiv, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Range Resources Neutral 37.23% $245.31M 5.88% APA Neutral -14.35% $873M 10.63% Permian Resources Outperform -3.89% $447.46M 2.20% Ovintiv Outperform 1.31% $1.25B 3.00%

Key Takeaway:

Range Resources is positioned in the middle compared to its peers in terms of consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth among its peers. In gross profit, Range Resources is at the top among its peers. However, in terms of return on equity, Range Resources is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Delving into Range Resources's Background

Fort Worth-based Range Resources is an independent exploration and production company with that focuses entirely on its operations in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. At year-end 2024, Range Resources' proven reserves totaled 18.1 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 2.18 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 68% of production.

Understanding the Numbers: Range Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Range Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 37.23%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Range Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 33.87%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Range Resources's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Range Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.34.

To track all earnings releases for Range Resources visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.