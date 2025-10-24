A Glimpse of Arch Capital Group's Earnings Potential

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2025-10-27. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Arch Capital Group to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.21.

Investors in Arch Capital Group are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.28, leading to a 0.59% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Arch Capital Group's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 2.30 1.32 1.80 1.96 EPS Actual 2.58 1.54 2.26 1.99 Price Change % -1.00 -2.00 -2.00 -6.00

Performance of Arch Capital Group Shares

Shares of Arch Capital Group were trading at $87.46 as of October 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 17.2%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

