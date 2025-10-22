What to Expect from Phillips Edison's Earnings

Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Phillips Edison to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32.

Phillips Edison bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings Track Record

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.24, which was followed by a 0.58% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Phillips Edison's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.13 0.10 0.14 EPS Actual 0.10 0.21 0.15 0.09 Price Change % -1.00 0.00 2.00 -2.00

Phillips Edison Share Price Analysis

Shares of Phillips Edison were trading at $34.62 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.27%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Phillips Edison

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Phillips Edison.

With 4 analyst ratings, Phillips Edison has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $37.75, indicating a potential 9.04% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Macerich, Tanger and Kite Realty Gr Trust, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Macerich, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 42.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Tanger, with an average 1-year price target of $35.0, suggesting a potential 1.1% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Kite Realty Gr Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $25.2, suggesting a potential 27.21% downside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Macerich, Tanger and Kite Realty Gr Trust are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Phillips Edison & Co Neutral 10.05% $127.15M 0.56% Macerich Neutral 15.90% $137.45M -1.57% Tanger Neutral 9.10% $100.32M 4.71% Kite Realty Gr Trust Neutral 0.45% $157.86M 3.35%

Key Takeaway:

Phillips Edison ranks in the middle for Consensus. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It ranks in the middle for Gross Profit. It ranks at the top for Return on Equity.

Discovering Phillips Edison: A Closer Look

Phillips Edison & Co Inc is a real estate investment trust. The company also operates a third-party investment management business providing property management and advisory services to four unconsolidated institutional joint ventures, in which it has a partial ownership interests, and one private fund. It invests in well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers. It holds an integrated in-house operating platform built on market of expertise designed to optimize property value and consistently deliver a great shopping experience.

Phillips Edison: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Phillips Edison's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Phillips Edison's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.19%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Phillips Edison's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Phillips Edison's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Phillips Edison adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Phillips Edison visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.