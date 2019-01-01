Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$0.090
Quarterly Revenue
$142.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$142.2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Phillips Edison using advanced sorting and filters.
Phillips Edison Questions & Answers
When is Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO) reporting earnings?
Phillips Edison (PECO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Phillips Edison (NASDAQ:PECO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Phillips Edison’s (NASDAQ:PECO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $133.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.