A Look at Deckers Outdoor's Upcoming Earnings Report

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Deckers Outdoor will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57.

Anticipation surrounds Deckers Outdoor's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 11.35% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Deckers Outdoor's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.61 2.61 1.24 EPS Actual 0.93 1.00 3.00 1.59 Price Change % 11.00 -20.00 -21.00 11.00

Performance of Deckers Outdoor Shares

Shares of Deckers Outdoor were trading at $102.96 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 32.68%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Deckers Outdoor

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Deckers Outdoor.

Analysts have given Deckers Outdoor a total of 15 ratings, with the consensus rating being Neutral. The average one-year price target is $129.13, indicating a potential 25.42% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of On Holding, Birkenstock Holding and Crocs, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for On Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $61.67, suggesting a potential 40.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Birkenstock Holding, with an average 1-year price target of $69.0, suggesting a potential 32.98% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Crocs, with an average 1-year price target of $91.7, suggesting a potential 10.94% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for On Holding, Birkenstock Holding and Crocs are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Deckers Outdoor Neutral 16.86% $537.91M 5.59% On Holding Outperform 31.97% $460.80M -2.87% Birkenstock Holding Outperform 12.45% $384.08M 4.76% Crocs Neutral 3.41% $708.84M -29.04%

Key Takeaway:

Deckers Outdoor ranks highest in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it has the lowest return on equity compared to its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Deckers Outdoor

Founded in 1973, California-based Deckers designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. In fiscal 2025, Ugg and Hoka accounted for 51% and 45% of total sales, respectively. The firm also markets niche brands Teva and Ahnu. Deckers produces most of its sales through wholesale partnerships but also operates e-commerce in more than 50 countries and about 180 company-operated stores. It generated 64% of its fiscal 2025 sales in the United States.

Deckers Outdoor's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Deckers Outdoor showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.86% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Deckers Outdoor's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.43%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Deckers Outdoor's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.59% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.76%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Deckers Outdoor adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

