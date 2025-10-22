A Look Ahead: First Citizens BancShares's Earnings Forecast

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-23. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate First Citizens BancShares to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $41.50.

The announcement from First Citizens BancShares is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $5.95 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at First Citizens BancShares's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 38.83 37.91 39.11 47.40 EPS Actual 44.78 37.79 45.10 45.87 Price Change % -1.00 -1.00 0.00 0.00

First Citizens BancShares Share Price Analysis

Shares of First Citizens BancShares were trading at $1758.89 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 6.3%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.