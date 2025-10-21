What to Expect from AT&T's Earnings

AT&T (NYSE:T) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that AT&T will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54.

AT&T bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.61% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at AT&T's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.49 0.51 0.57 EPS Actual 0.54 0.51 0.54 0.60 Price Change % 1.00 1.00 1.00 -1.00

AT&T Share Price Analysis

Shares of AT&T were trading at $26.1 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 15.61%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on AT&T

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on AT&T.

With 7 analyst ratings, AT&T has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $31.43, indicating a potential 20.42% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Verizon Communications, BCE and Tutor Perini, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Verizon Communications, with an average 1-year price target of $49.75, suggesting a potential 90.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for BCE, with an average 1-year price target of $37.0, suggesting a potential 41.76% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Tutor Perini, with an average 1-year price target of $75.67, suggesting a potential 189.92% upside.

Analysis Summary for Peers

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Verizon Communications, BCE and Tutor Perini are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AT&T Buy 3.52% $18.70B 4.27% Verizon Communications Buy 5.21% $20.62B 4.91% BCE Outperform 1.33% $4.17B 4.06% Tutor Perini Buy 21.84% $196.00M 1.70%

Key Takeaway:

AT&T ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, AT&T is at the top compared to its peers.

Delving into AT&T's Background

The wireless business contributes nearly 70% of AT&T's revenue. The company is the third-largest US wireless carrier, connecting 73 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 14% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 12% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access, serving 14 million customers. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, with 24 million customers, but this business only accounts for 3% of revenue. The company recently sold its 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV to its partner, private equity firm TPG.

AT&T's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AT&T displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 3.52%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: AT&T's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 14.47%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AT&T's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.11% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, AT&T faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

To track all earnings releases for AT&T visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.