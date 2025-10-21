A Preview Of Moody's's Earnings

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-10-22. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Moody's will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.67.

Anticipation surrounds Moody's's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.22, leading to a 1.03% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Moody's's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 3.34 3.54 2.59 2.86 EPS Actual 3.56 3.83 2.62 3.21 Price Change % 1.00 0.00 -1.00 0.00

Performance of Moody's Shares

Shares of Moody's were trading at $474.46 as of October 20. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 2.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Moody's

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Moody's.

A total of 15 analyst ratings have been received for Moody's, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $553.6, suggesting a potential 16.68% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Coinbase Global, Intercontinental Exchange and CME Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coinbase Global, with an average 1-year price target of $374.64, suggesting a potential 21.04% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Intercontinental Exchange, with an average 1-year price target of $202.8, suggesting a potential 57.26% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for CME Group, with an average 1-year price target of $293.56, suggesting a potential 38.13% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Coinbase Global, Intercontinental Exchange and CME Group are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Moodys Outperform 4.46% $1.41B 15.11% Coinbase Global Buy 3.28% $1.07B 12.67% Intercontinental Exchange Outperform 12.60% $1.83B 3.02% CME Group Neutral 10.41% $1.47B 3.70%

Key Takeaway:

Moody's ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Unveiling the Story Behind Moody's

Moody's, along with S&P Ratings, is a leading provider of credit ratings on fixed-income securities. The ratings segment, Moody's Investors Service, includes corporates, structured finance, financial institutions, and public finance ratings. MIS represents a majority of the firm's profit and often (depending on bond issuance levels) a majority of the firm's revenue. The other segment, Moody's Analytics, consists of decision solutions, research and insights, and data and information.

Moody's's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Moody's's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 30.45%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moody's's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moody's's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.78%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Moody's's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.84. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

