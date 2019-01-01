Moody's (NYSE:MCO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Moody's (NYSE:MCO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Moody's missed estimated earnings by 0.34%, reporting an EPS of $2.89 versus an estimate of $2.9.

Revenue was down $78.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05 which was followed by a 5.1% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Moody's's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.38 2.52 2.74 2.82 EPS Actual 2.33 2.69 3.22 4.06 Revenue Estimate 1.51B 1.45B 1.47B 1.43B Revenue Actual 1.54B 1.53B 1.55B 1.60B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.