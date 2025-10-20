Pegasystems Earnings Preview

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-10-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Pegasystems to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

Pegasystems bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.09, which was followed by a 13.92% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pegasystems's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.23 0.74 0.18 EPS Actual 0.28 0.77 0.81 0.20 Price Change % 14.00 29.00 -20.00 15.00

Performance of Pegasystems Shares

Shares of Pegasystems were trading at $53.38 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 55.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.