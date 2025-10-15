A Look Ahead: Wipro's Earnings Forecast

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-10-16. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Wipro to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Wipro bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.00, which was followed by a 1.96% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wipro's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 EPS Actual 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.04 Price Change % -2.00% -1.00% 4.00% 5.00%

Tracking Wipro's Stock Performance

Shares of Wipro were trading at $2.73 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 13.07%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Wipro visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.