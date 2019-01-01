Wipro (NYSE:WIT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Wipro (NYSE:WIT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Wipro missed estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.08.
Revenue was up $528.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 0.8% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wipro's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2022
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.08
|0.07
|0.07
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|2.68B
|2.57B
|2.31B
|2.17B
|Revenue Actual
|2.73B
|2.65B
|2.46B
|2.22B
