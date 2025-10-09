Earnings Scheduled For October 9, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $15.89 billion.

• Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $418.15 million.

• PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $23.86 billion.

• Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $203.76 million.

• Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $28.20 million.

• Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $206.18 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $350.91 million.

• Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $44.47 million.

• Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Oil-Dri Corp of America (NYSE:ODC) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.