Earnings Scheduled For October 7, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $32.39 million.
• Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $341.26 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: