October 7, 2025 4:32 AM 27 seconds read

Earnings Scheduled For October 7, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $32.39 million.

• Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $341.26 million.

