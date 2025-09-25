Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Accenture ACN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion.

• CarMax KMX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion.

• Jabil JBL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $7.66 billion.

• BlackBerry BB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $123.22 million.

• TD Synnex SNX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $15.12 billion.

• Armlogi Holding BTOC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $50.14 million.

• Julong Holding JLHL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LuxExperience LUXE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $642.60 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Costco Wholesale COST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.81 per share on revenue of $86.11 billion.

• Concentrix CNXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Legacy Education LGCY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $16.96 million.

• LightPath Technologies LPTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.36 million.

• Tidal Trust III VistaShares Animal Spirits Daily 2X Strategy ETF WILD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $149.15 million.

• KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $81.35 million.

