September 25, 2025 4:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 25, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Accenture ACN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.97 per share on revenue of $17.34 billion.

• CarMax KMX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $7.03 billion.

• Jabil JBL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $7.66 billion.

• BlackBerry BB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $123.22 million.

• TD Synnex SNX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $15.12 billion.

• Armlogi Holding BTOC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $50.14 million.

• Julong Holding JLHL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• LuxExperience LUXE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $642.60 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Costco Wholesale COST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.81 per share on revenue of $86.11 billion.

• Concentrix CNXC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $2.46 billion.

• Legacy Education LGCY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $16.96 million.

• LightPath Technologies LPTH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $12.36 million.

• Tidal Trust III VistaShares Animal Spirits Daily 2X Strategy ETF WILD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $149.15 million.

• KNOT Offshore Partners KNOP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $81.35 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACN Logo
ACNAccenture PLC
$240.630.65%
Overview
BB Logo
BBBlackBerry Ltd
$4.556.56%
BTOC Logo
BTOCArmlogi Holding Corp
$1.4833.3%
CNXC Logo
CNXCConcentrix Corp
$56.241.15%
COST Logo
COSTCostco Wholesale Corp
$946.000.08%
JBL Logo
JBLJabil Inc
$226.390.49%
JLHL Logo
JLHLJulong Holding Ltd
$4.203.70%
KMX Logo
KMXCarMax Inc
$58.342.26%
KNOP Logo
KNOPKNOT Offshore Partners LP
$9.400.75%
LGCY Logo
LGCYLegacy Education Inc
$12.740.55%
LPTH Logo
LPTHLightPath Technologies Inc
$7.032.48%
LUXE Logo
LUXELuxExperience BV
$8.180.12%
SNX Logo
SNXTD Synnex Corp
$150.500.11%
WILD Logo
WILDTidal Trust III VistaShares Animal Spirits Daily 2X Strategy ETF
$32.32-%
