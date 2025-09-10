September 10, 2025 4:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Chewy CHWY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.

• Tsakos Energy Navigation TEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $156.01 million.

• Daktronics DAKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $196.94 million.

• Amber International AMBR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Quantum QMCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $71.52 million.

• Energy Transfer ET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion.

• Vince Holding VNCE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $72.88 million.

• Culp CULP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $57.50 million.

• Zenvia ZENV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Oxford Industries OXM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $406.73 million.

• Kewaunee Scientific KEQU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Alliance Entertainment AENT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $236.19 million.

• Lesaka Technologies LSAK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $131.00 million.

