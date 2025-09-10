Earnings Scheduled For September 10, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Chewy CHWY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion.
• Tsakos Energy Navigation TEN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $156.01 million.
• Daktronics DAKT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $196.94 million.
• Amber International AMBR is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Quantum QMCO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $71.52 million.
• Energy Transfer ET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $9.25 billion.
• Vince Holding VNCE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $72.88 million.
• Culp CULP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $57.50 million.
• Zenvia ZENV is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.
• Oxford Industries OXM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $406.73 million.
• Kewaunee Scientific KEQU is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.
• Alliance Entertainment AENT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $236.19 million.
• Lesaka Technologies LSAK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $131.00 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.