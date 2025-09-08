A Preview Of Bioceres Crop Solutions's Earnings

Bioceres Crop Solutions BIOX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-09-09. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10.

The market awaits Bioceres Crop Solutions's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.06 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.8% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Bioceres Crop Solutions's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 EPS Estimate -0.10 0.09 -0.01 0.24 EPS Actual -0.04 0 -0.08 -0.03 Price Change % 2.0% -14.000000000000002% 3.0% -13.0%

Performance of Bioceres Crop Solutions Shares

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions were trading at $2.71 as of September 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 70.9%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Bioceres Crop Solutions

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Bioceres Crop Solutions.

The consensus rating for Bioceres Crop Solutions is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $6.0, there's a potential 121.4% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Intrepid Potash, FMC and ICL Group, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for Intrepid Potash, with an average 1-year price target of $23.5, suggesting a potential 767.16% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for FMC, with an average 1-year price target of $47.56, suggesting a potential 1654.98% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ICL Group, with an average 1-year price target of $6.2, suggesting a potential 128.78% upside.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Intrepid Potash, FMC and ICL Group, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bioceres Crop Solutions Outperform -29.09% $23.47M -0.42% Intrepid Potash Sell 15.18% $14.29M 0.68% FMC Neutral 1.17% $406.30M 1.52% ICL Group Neutral 4.57% $554M 1.57%

Key Takeaway:

Bioceres Crop Solutions ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants, and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. Some of the products offered by the company include fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions, and seeds among others. Its operating segments are crop protection, which derives key revenue, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. Geographically, the majority of the company's revenue is generated from Argentina and the rest from Brazil, North America, Latin America, and other regions.

Understanding the Numbers: Bioceres Crop Solutions's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Bioceres Crop Solutions's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -29.09%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Bioceres Crop Solutions's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.19%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bioceres Crop Solutions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.42%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bioceres Crop Solutions's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Bioceres Crop Solutions's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.89, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

