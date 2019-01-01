ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bioceres Crop Solutions
(NASDAQ:BIOX)
14.24
0.39[2.82%]
Last update: 3:17PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low14 - 14.5
52 Week High/Low10.21 - 16.43
Open / Close14 / -
Float / Outstanding13.2M / 45.8M
Vol / Avg.43K / 83.6K
Mkt Cap652.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price13.19
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.16
Total Float13.2M

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Bioceres Crop Solutions reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$69.5M

Earnings Recap

 

Shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) decreased 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.78% year over year to ($0.02), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $36,221,000 rose by 41.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $27,420,000.

Outlook

Bioceres Crop Solutions hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 13, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2F&eventid=3080098&sessionid=1&key=559BE0EC9F193267DADEE6BA01226984&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.94

Company's 52-week low was at $4.87

Price action over last quarter: Up 70.47%

Company Description

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp is a fully-integrated provider of crop productivity solutions, including seeds, seed traits, seed treatments, biologicals, high-value adjuvants and fertilizers. The company has developed a multi-discipline and multi-product platform capable of providing solutions throughout the entire crop cycle, from pre-planting to transportation and storage. The business divisions consist of crop protection, seed and integrated products, and crop nutrition. Its product includes fertilizers, inoculants, adjuvants, crop protection solutions and seeds.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Bioceres Crop Solutions using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Bioceres Crop Solutions Questions & Answers

Q
When is Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) reporting earnings?
A

Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 20, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Bioceres Crop Solutions’s (NASDAQ:BIOX) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $18.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.