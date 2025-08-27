Insights into Build-A-Bear Workshop's Upcoming Earnings

Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Build-A-Bear Workshop to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71.

The market awaits Build-A-Bear Workshop's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.30, leading to a 1.9% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Build-A-Bear Workshop's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.87 1.50 0.65 0.57 EPS Actual 1.17 1.59 0.73 0.64 Price Change % -2.0% 3.0% -12.0% 3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop were trading at $57.32 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.62%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Build-A-Bear Workshop

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Build-A-Bear Workshop.

Build-A-Bear Workshop has received a total of 7 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $64.14, the consensus suggests a potential 11.9% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Petco Health and Wellness, ODP and MarineMax, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Petco Health and Wellness, with an average 1-year price target of $4.0, suggesting a potential 93.02% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for ODP, with an average 1-year price target of $19.0, suggesting a potential 66.85% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MarineMax, with an average 1-year price target of $32.0, suggesting a potential 44.17% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Petco Health and Wellness, ODP and MarineMax are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Build-A-Bear Workshop Buy 11.91% $72.99M 10.65% Petco Health and Wellness Neutral -2.34% $569.97M -1.05% ODP Neutral -7.63% $310M 0.00% MarineMax Buy -13.27% $199.62M -5.39%

Key Takeaway:

Build-A-Bear Workshop ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity compared to others.

Unveiling the Story Behind Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. The company operates through three segments. Its Direct-to-consumer segment with key revenue, includes the operating activities of corporately-managed locations and other retail delivery operations in the U.S., Canada, China, Denmark, Ireland, and the U.K., including the company's e-commerce sites and temporary stores. The international franchising segment includes the licensing activities of the company's franchise agreements with store locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, and Africa. The commercial segment includes the transactions with other businesses, mainly comprised of licensing the intellectual properties for third-party use and wholesale activities.

Build-A-Bear Workshop: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Build-A-Bear Workshop's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Build-A-Bear Workshop's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.93% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.65%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Build-A-Bear Workshop's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, Build-A-Bear Workshop adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Build-A-Bear Workshop visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.