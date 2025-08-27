Earnings Preview For Domo

Domo DOMO is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-28. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Domo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.21.

The market awaits Domo's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.10, leading to a 26.9% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Domo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate -0.19 -0.16 -0.15 -0.28 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.05 -0.08 -0.07 Price Change % 27.0% 16.0% -18.0% -3.0%

Performance of Domo Shares

Shares of Domo were trading at $16.11 as of August 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 126.76%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

