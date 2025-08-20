Walmart's Earnings Outlook

Walmart WMT will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-21. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Walmart to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74.

The market awaits Walmart's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 1.96% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Walmart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2026 Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q2 2025 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.64 0.53 0.64 EPS Actual 0.61 0.66 0.58 0.67 Price Change % 2.0% -2.0% 1.0% 1.0%

Tracking Walmart's Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart were trading at $101.29 as of August 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.84%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Walmart

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Walmart.

With 14 analyst ratings, Walmart has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $113.43, indicating a potential 11.99% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Costco Wholesale, Target and Dollar General, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Costco Wholesale, with an average 1-year price target of $1106.0, suggesting a potential 991.91% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Target, with an average 1-year price target of $103.05, suggesting a potential 1.74% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Dollar General, with an average 1-year price target of $116.65, suggesting a potential 15.16% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Costco Wholesale, Target and Dollar General are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Walmart Outperform 2.54% $41.31B 5.13% Costco Wholesale Outperform 8.02% $8.21B 7.22% Target Neutral -2.79% $6.72B 7.00% Dollar General Neutral 5.26% $3.23B 5.19%

Key Takeaway:

Walmart ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

Delving into Walmart's Background

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Financial Insights: Walmart

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Walmart displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.71%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 5.13%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

