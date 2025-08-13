August 13, 2025 2:02 PM 1 min read

Earnings Preview: Omeros

Omeros OMER is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Omeros will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.55.

Investors in Omeros are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.02, leading to a 18.61% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Omeros's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate -0.60 -0.71 -0.70 -0.69
EPS Actual -0.58 -0.63 -0.64 -0.97
Price Change % -19.0% -4.0% 66.0% -6.0%

Performance of Omeros Shares

Shares of Omeros were trading at $4.18 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 0.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
