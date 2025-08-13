Earnings Preview: Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium SGML is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sigma Lithium to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03.

The announcement from Sigma Lithium is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.03, leading to a 7.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sigma Lithium's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.01 0.06 0.07 0.1 EPS Actual 0.04 -0.08 -0.23 -0.1 Price Change % -7.000000000000001% -2.0% -2.0% 2.0%

Tracking Sigma Lithium's Stock Performance

Shares of Sigma Lithium were trading at $6.22 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 37.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

