Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 1
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Sigma Lithium Questions & Answers
When is Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) reporting earnings?
Sigma Lithium (SGML) is scheduled to report earnings on July 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 1, 2022 for Q4.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.14, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Sigma Lithium’s (NASDAQ:SGML) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
