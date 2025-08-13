August 13, 2025 10:03 AM 1 min read

Exploring Weibo's Earnings Expectations

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Weibo WB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Weibo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

The announcement from Weibo is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.18% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Weibo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.39 0.44 0.46
EPS Actual 0.45 0.40 0.53 0.48
Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 1.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Tracking Weibo's Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo were trading at $10.1 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

To track all earnings releases for Weibo visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

WB Logo
WBWeibo Corp
$10.251.49%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
51.10
Growth
80.02
Quality
4.50
Value
93.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-EP
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved