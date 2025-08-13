Exploring Weibo's Earnings Expectations

Weibo WB is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-08-14. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Weibo will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43.

The announcement from Weibo is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

The company's EPS beat by $0.07 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.18% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Weibo's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.39 0.44 0.46 EPS Actual 0.45 0.40 0.53 0.48 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 1.0% 1.0% 0.0%

Tracking Weibo's Stock Performance

Shares of Weibo were trading at $10.1 as of August 12. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 29.42%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.