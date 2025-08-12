A Glimpse of Mastech Digital's Earnings Potential

Mastech Digital MHH will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-08-13. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Mastech Digital to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11.

Mastech Digital bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.11, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Mastech Digital's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.17 0.18 0.12 0.07 EPS Actual 0.06 0.23 0.23 0.19 Price Change % -5.0% 9.0% -0.0% -0.0%

Performance of Mastech Digital Shares

Shares of Mastech Digital were trading at $7.2842 as of August 11. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 22.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.