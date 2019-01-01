Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mastech Digital missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $9.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mastech Digital's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.35 0.23 0.28 EPS Actual 0.34 0.38 0.29 0.19 Revenue Estimate 59.90M 57.65M 52.37M 50.08M Revenue Actual 59.05M 59.53M 53.66M 49.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.