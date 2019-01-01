ñol

Mastech Digital
(AMEX:MHH)
18.12
0.145[0.81%]
Last update: 10:16AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low18.12 - 18.12
52 Week High/Low14 - 21.83
Open / Close18.12 / -
Float / Outstanding3.3M / 11.6M
Vol / Avg.1K / 13.3K
Mkt Cap210.2M
P/E16.19
50d Avg. Price18.87
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.2
Total Float3.3M

Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Mastech Digital reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$0.280

Quarterly Revenue

$59.8M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$59.8M

Earnings Recap

 

Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Mastech Digital missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.28 versus an estimate of $0.35.

Revenue was up $9.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 2.69% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Mastech Digital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.38 0.35 0.23 0.28
EPS Actual 0.34 0.38 0.29 0.19
Revenue Estimate 59.90M 57.65M 52.37M 50.08M
Revenue Actual 59.05M 59.53M 53.66M 49.77M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Mastech Digital Questions & Answers

Q
When is Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH) reporting earnings?
A

Mastech Digital (MHH) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Mastech Digital (AMEX:MHH)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Mastech Digital’s (AMEX:MHH) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $35.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

